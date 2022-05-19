Silver Alert: Man missing from Adams County

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for Hiram Shaw, 80, of Adams County. He was last seen on Beaver Avenue in Hancock, Wisconsin on May 18.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Hiram left an AirBnB in the Town Colburn in Adams County and was believed to be going to a liquor/grocery store. Hiram is unfamiliar with the area and does not drive well at night. He has early onset of cognitive delays/memory issues.

He is described as a male, white, 5'9" tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He wears wire frame glasses, and has a right lazy eye. He was last seen wearing jeans, a green short sleeve shirt with "A" with wings on front, grey Green Bay Packers hat with green bill.

Hiram is driving a 2015 red Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plate 168-THL.

Anyone with information is asked to call Adams County Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304.