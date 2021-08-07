Silver Alert: Kimberly woman missing

article

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Saturday night, Aug. 7 for missing 84-year-old Joan Robinson of Kimberly.

Police said she was last seen leaving her residence around 9 a.m. on Saturday in a gray Ford Escape, Wisconsin license plates 273-DNS. She may be wearing a light blue sweatshirt with sweatpants and slippers. She is 5'6" tall and 159 pounds with green eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at 920-788-7505.

