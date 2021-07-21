Silver Alert issued for Oshkosh woman

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Georgia Pinkerton from Oshkosh. She was last seen on Sanders street around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

Georgia lives with a family member and upon waking up this morning it was discovered that Georgia was missing from the residence and her vehicle was gone. She has not driven a vehicle in over three years. She does have a medical issue that requires medication.

She does not have a cell phone or purse with her in the vehicle and made comments in the last few weeks about returning home to the Clark County Wisconsin area.

Georgia is described as a female, white, 5'01" tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, and short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a bright pink plain t-shirt, black capri pants with a white stripe down the side, a white 2-button cardigan sweater, slippers, and glasses.

Georgia is driving a 2018 Blue Kia Soul, WI license plate ABN-5796.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.