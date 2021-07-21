Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert issued for Oshkosh woman

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Georgia Pinkerton

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Georgia Pinkerton from Oshkosh. She was last seen on Sanders street around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

Georgia lives with a family member and upon waking up this morning it was discovered that Georgia was missing from the residence and her vehicle was gone. She has not driven a vehicle in over three years. She does have a medical issue that requires medication. 

She does not have a cell phone or purse with her in the vehicle and made comments in the last few weeks about returning home to the Clark County Wisconsin area.

Georgia is described as a female, white, 5'01" tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, and short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a bright pink plain t-shirt, black capri pants with a white stripe down the side, a white 2-button cardigan sweater, slippers, and glasses.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Georgia is driving a 2018 Blue Kia Soul, WI license plate ABN-5796. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

MCTS celebrates Bucks victory, displays special message on every bus
slideshow

MCTS celebrates Bucks victory, displays special message on every bus

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is helping celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Phoenix Suns by displaying a special message on every bus in its fleet.

Pedestrian struck in Racine, taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital
slideshow

Pedestrian struck in Racine, taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital Tuesday night, July 20 after being struck by a vehicle in Racine.

Amber Alert for mom, 4 children

An Amber Alert has been issued for four children and their mother.