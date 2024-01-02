Silver Alert issued for missing Janesville man

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old Janesville man.

Police said Robert Kenney was last seen around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 2. He was last known to be in the area of Highway 213 and County Highway A in the Town of Magnolia in Rock County.

He is driving a white, 2019 Ford Escape with license plate AHT4918.

Police said Kenney is believed to have dementia.

He’s described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, 200 pounds and uses a wooden cane. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown plaid shirt, a leather jacket and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone having information about Kenney’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.