Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old with dementia

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 63-year-old Daniel Horton of Milwaukee.

Horton is described as 5'9" tall, 120 pounds, Black with brown eyes, gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen walking near Locust Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee around 9:30 a.m on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Officials said Horton has dementia, walks with a limp and is missing upper teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405 or 414-933-4444.

