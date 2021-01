article

A Silver Alert was canceled for 69-year-old Allan Sebo of Manitowoc around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29. He was found safe.

Sebo had been last seen at a Kwik Trip in Manitowoc around 10:30 am. on Friday, Jan. 29, where he left his cell phone.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.