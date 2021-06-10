Silver Alert issued for Dale Myers, missing from Marquette County

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Dale Myers from Marquette County. He was last seen at his home on Tuesday, June 8.

Dale was last seen wearing plaid pajama bottoms and a white t-shirt. Dale appeared to have left his residence with his dog.

Dale drives a 2019 Honda Ridgeline with Wisconsin plate GY3385, however, his daughter stated the plate may be 300LKJ.

Recently, Dale has gotten lost while driving in the Wisconsin Dells area. According to his family, Dale likes to frequent fast-food restaurants such as Arby's in Westfield and Culver's in Portage and Wisconsin Dells.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Marquette County Sheriff's Office at 608-297-2115.