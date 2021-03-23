Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert canceled for 87-year-old reported missing; found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILTON, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for 87-year-old Dean Birkeness. Officials say he has been found safe.

