Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Milwaukee woman

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old Evelyn Rewolinski from Milwaukee.

Rewolinski was last seen in the area of Pine Avenue and Whitnall Avenue at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15. Rewolinski drives a 2000 Silver Cadillac DeVille with Wisconsin plate 984-VNA.

Rewolinski is described as 5'00", 180lbs., gray hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hat, white jacket, and black jogging pants.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.