Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Milwaukee woman

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Evelyn Rewolinski

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old Evelyn Rewolinski from Milwaukee. 

Rewolinski was last seen in the area of Pine Avenue and Whitnall Avenue at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15.  Rewolinski drives a 2000 Silver Cadillac DeVille with Wisconsin plate 984-VNA.  

Rewolinski is described as 5'00", 180lbs., gray hair, brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing a gray hat, white jacket, and black jogging pants.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.  