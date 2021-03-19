Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old woman, last seen at Madison VA

article

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Karen Nordin of Janesville who was last seen at the Madison VA Hospital. Officials say Nordin was last seen shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Nordin is described as a female, white, 5' tall, with blue eyes and long gray/white hair. She was last seen wearing dark-colored slacks and a red blouse. Officials say Nordin has a black Columbia jacket in her possession (she may not be wearing it) as well as dark-colored glasses with transitional tri-focal lenses.

Nordin is driving a black 2015 Nissan Sentra (similar to the picture below) with Wisconsin license plate AKS1569. Officials say there is black duct tape on the rear driver's side bumper -- and the vehicle has no front license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Veterans Affairs Police Department at 608-280-7270.

