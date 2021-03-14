Silver Alert issued for 62-year-old Brown Deer man

Brown Deer police are asking for help locating 62-year-old James Wilder who was last seen leaving his residence near N. 67th Street and W. Donges Lane around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, March 13.

Wilder normally only leaves the home for 15-20 minutes and returns, according to a release.

He was last seen walking on foot in an unknown direction.

Wilder is described as a Black male, 6'01" and 200 pounds, with brown eyes, bald, white beard, scar above his eye.

Wilder was wearing a black winter hat, beige pants, black camouflaged jacket with fur hood and black tennis shoes.

If you have any idea about his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.