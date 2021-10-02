Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert canceled: Illinois man seen in Wisconsin found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Roy Cheesman 

A Silver Alert for 91-year-old Roy Cheesman of Jo Daviess County, Illinois was canceled Saturday night, Oct. 2. Authorities said he was found safe after reportedly being seen in Wisconsin.

Cheesman reportedly asked someone for directions to "Route 20" and became confused when he was told that he was in Wisconsin. He then drove off on Interstate 90/94 in DeForest when a citizen had pulled over to call 911 and offer assistance.

