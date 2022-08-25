Silver Alert canceled, Greendale man found safe

article

A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday, Aug. 25 for Alan Rusk, 77, of Greendale. Authorities said Rusk was found safe.

There were concerns after Rusk was reported to have been noon Thursday at his home. He left in his vehicle for an unknown destination.

Police said he was spotted in the Mukwonago area and on the freeway entering the Hale Interchange. Law enforcement was not able to locate him, though.

Again, he has been found safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word!