Silver Alert canceled, Greendale man found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Nirjan Singh, reported missing Thursday, has been canceled. He was found safe minutes after police notified the public of their search.

The original missing person report is available below.

A Silver Alert was issued for missing 78-year-old Greendale man Nirjan Singh – last seen Thursday, Aug. 10.

Police said Singh was last seen around 1 p.m. on Firwood Lane. He has dementia, does not speak English and walked away from home.

Singh is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 110 pounds with a white beard and brown eyes. He was wearing a white shirt, white pants and light blue turban.

Anyone with information on Singh's whereabouts is asked to call Greendale police at 414-423-2121