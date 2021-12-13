Silver Alert: Green Lake County woman, 80, missing

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Green Lake County, Wisconsin woman.

Officials say Diana Austin (not pictured) left a residence in southeast Green Lake County at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Austin left with her suitcase, German Shepard named "Annie," and Black Cat named "Reese's," officials said. Austin has a storage unit in Fairwater in Fond du Lac County.

When Austin left this morning, officials said she was apparently confused and does suffer from memory loss. Austin left with her Chevy S-10 (similar to pictured) and she was pulling a red utility trailer, approximate size is 5' by 8' with a ramp on the back. At this time, it is believed that Austin is in the Dane County area.

Austin is described as a female, white, 5'2" tall, and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Officials said Austin possibly left with blue jeans and a navy blue sweatshirt.

Austin's truck has Wisconsin license TE8-517.

If you have information that could help in this matter, you are urged to contact the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office at 920-294-4000.