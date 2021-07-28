Silver Alert for Sheboygan woman

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan.

Clara Leubner was last seen Wednesday morning, July 28 around 10 a.m.

She was supposed to meet a friend for lunch in the Town of Sheboygan at 11 a.m. but never showed up. Authorities said she may have gotten lost due to road construction, and noted she has patronized casinos in Green Bay and Menominee in the past.

She could be driving a dark blue 2007 Buick Lacrosse with Wisconsin license plate number 570DDC.

Anyone with info. is asked to contact Sheboygan police.