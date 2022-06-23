Silver Alert for Shawano County man

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for John Krebs, 79, of Shawano County. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Krebs left NorthStar Casino in Gresham without his wife in a gray rust-free 1999 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plate 948ZZK. The passenger mirror is attached with tape.

He has a history of Alzheimers/Dementia. He does not normally drive alone without direction.

He is described as a male, white, 6' tall, 230 pounds, with blue eyes, and gray or partially gray bald hair. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, blue jeans, glasses, and a gold watch on his left hand.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockbridge Munsee Tribal Police Department at 715-526-3111.