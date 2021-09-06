Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert for Park Falls man, taken from nursing home

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Anthony Nicely

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely, 69, of Park Falls, Wisconsin. He was last seen at a nursing home on Sunday, Sept. 5.

There was a protective placement order for Anthony Nicely to be in the nursing home because of his medical condition. At 4:09 p.m. on Sunday, Virginia Nicely was seen leaving the nursing home with Anthony Nicely.

Anthony Nicely may be a passenger in a 2019 Ram 1500 being driven by Virginia Nicely.

There are possible connections to Ironwood, MI; Hersey, MI; Glidden, WI; Eagle River, WI; Superior, WI.

