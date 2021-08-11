Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert for Oak Creek man

Gerald Vanden-Branden

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Vanden-Branden, 69, of Oak Creek. He was last seen around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday it was discovered that Gerald left an assisted living facility on foot. Search efforts for the past several hours have been unsuccessful.

He is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall, 215 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. 

 Contact was made with family members who advised they have not seen or heard from Gerald. Gerald does have medical issues that need monitoring.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.

