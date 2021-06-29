Silver Alert for missing Racine man

article

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night, June 29 for a man missing from Racine.

Cesareo Cisneros, 80, was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday at his group home in the area near Great Elms Lane.

He was last seen wearing a red flannel jacket, blue jeans and black leather boots.

He stands 5'3" tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and black/gray hair with a long mustache.

Anyone who sees him should contact police.