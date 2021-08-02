Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert for Milwaukee man, last seen at Amtrak station

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old Milwaukee man who was last seen on Saturday afternoon, July 31 at the Amtrak station on St. Paul. The missing man is Jeffrey Lockwood.

Lockwood is described as a male, white, 6' tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray Tractor Supply baseball hat, a long-sleeve turquoise button-up shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

If you have information that could help authorities locate Lockwood, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.

