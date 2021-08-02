Silver Alert for Milwaukee man, last seen at Amtrak station

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old Milwaukee man who was last seen on Saturday afternoon, July 31 at the Amtrak station on St. Paul. The missing man is Jeffrey Lockwood.

Lockwood is described as a male, white, 6' tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray Tractor Supply baseball hat, a long-sleeve turquoise button-up shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you have information that could help authorities locate Lockwood, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.