Silver Alert for Janesville man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Warren Strelcheck, 72, from Janesville. He was last seen on Wednesday, July 14 around 9:30 p.m.

Warren left his residence near Foster Avenue in the City of Janesville. He was driving his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado dark blue in color with license plate RX9187. Warren left without his cell phone and may be traveling to the Black River Falls area in Wisconsin.

Warren is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall, 250 pounds, with blue eyes, gray hair, a mustache, and a rash on his face. Last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve polo shirt with the words "Rural Carrier" written on it, dark blue work pants, black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.