Silver Alert canceled for Elkhorn man

article

A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 82-year-old man from Elkhorn. Jerry Daily has been found safe.

There was concern after Jerry was last seen around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. Officials believe Jerry left his residence in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to travel to Oak Park, Illinois to visit his daughter. He never arrived.

Again, Jerry has been found safe.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android