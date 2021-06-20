Silver Alert canceled, Appleton man, dog safe

article

A Silver Alert was canceled Sunday, June 20 for an Appleton man who went missing while walking his dog.

Officials said Paul Siket, 75, and his dog, Jack, were found safe. There were concerns after they were reported to have not returned after their routine walk near Appleton East High School on Sunday afternoon.

Thank you for helping to spread the word!

