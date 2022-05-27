Silver Alert: Fond du Lac County missing man last seen Wednesday

article

A Silver Alert was issued Friday, May 27 for missing 63-year-old James Holmes of North Fond du Lac – last seen Wednesday night, May 25 around 10 p.m.

Holmes is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with green eyes, brown hair and a gray-brown beard. He was wearing red-and-black pajama bottoms, a long-sleeved blue shirt and a black-and-green jacket.

Officials said he walked away from a home near Wisconsin and Polk. Anyone with information regarding Holmes' whereabouts is asked to call police at 920-905-5555.