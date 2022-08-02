Silver Alert: Fitchburg man last seen at assisted living facility

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Fitchburg man who was last seen on the evening of Monday, Aug. 1.

Officials say Robert Peterson resides at an assisted living facility on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg. He was last seen wearing a maroon, striped polo shirt, lighter wash blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and black framed glasses with tape on the right side.

Peterson is known to frequent liquor stores and gas stations within the Fitchburg and surrounding areas. He is also known to frequent the downtown Madison area, specifically in the Hancock and East Wilson Street areas. Peterson does not have access to a vehicle, and will be found walking around.

Officials describe Peterson as being a male, white, 5'7" tall, weighing 155 pounds, with blue eyes, gray, shoulder-length hair, a mustache and stubble.

If you have information that could help locate Peterson, you are urged to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.