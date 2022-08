article

A Silver Alert has been canceled for 85-year-old Donald Heider of Caledonia. He has been found safe.

There was concern after he was last seen walking in the area of 3 Mile Road and Coachlight Drive around 2:12 a.m. on Aug. 15

Anyone with information is asked to call Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423.