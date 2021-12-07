Silver Alert canceled, missing Bayside woman safe

article

A Silver Alert, issued for 89-year-old Judith Prochazka of Bayside, has been canceled. She was found safe.

Details from the original missing person report is available below.

Prochazka is described as 5’1" tall and 150 pounds, Asian with short white hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light tan sweater, tan pants and a purple knit hat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prochazka was last seen at CLE Haven Bayside Assisted Living near Brown Deer Road and Regent Road around 11:45 a.m. She asked a worker what the date made comments about wanting to return to her previous home in Waukesha. When the worker came back around 12:15 p.m., police said, Prochazka was gone.

Prochazka left on foot in an unknown direction. The facility and surrounding area were th o roughly checked, but she was not found.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.