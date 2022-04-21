Silver Alert: 88-year-old man walked away from Mayo Menomonie Hospital

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man who walked away from Mayo Menomonie Hospital on Thursday morning, April 21. Dunn County officials say Allan Hilgendorf suffers from dementia and memory loss.

The alert indicates Hilgendorf was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Hilgendorf is described as a male, white, 5'8" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a cream-colored button-up shirt, glasses, a blue hat with gray brim, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

If you have information that could help the Menomonie Police Department locate Hilgendorf, you are urged to call 715-232-1283.