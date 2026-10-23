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Silver Alert: 79-year-old Illinois man missing; last seen in Jefferson County

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published October 23, 2026 11:14 PM CDT
Published October 23, 2026 11:14 PM CDT
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Harold Harkavy

The Brief

    • Palatine police are looking for a critically missing 79-year-old man, Harold Harkavy.
    • Harkavy was last seen on I-94 in Jefferson County early Friday morning, Oct. 23.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Palatine Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing man, 79-year-old Harold Harkavy. 

Missing Illinois man

What we know:

Harkavy left for work in Wheeling, Illinois at around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. He was last seen traveling east on I-94 at Jefferson County Road at around 8 a.m. 

Harkavy is described as a male, white, with a height of 5'8" and a weight of 148 pounds. He has hazel eyes, black balding hair and gray stubble. He also wears a hearing aid in his right ear.

Missing vehicle description

What we know:

Harkavy was last seen driving a 2017 purple Nissan Versa with license plate FY68874.
 

Missing Nissan Versa

Palatine police tips 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000.

The Source: Information is from the Palatine Police Department.

NewsMissing PersonsJefferson County