Silver Alert: 79-year-old Illinois man missing; last seen in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Palatine Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing man, 79-year-old Harold Harkavy.
Missing Illinois man
What we know:
Harkavy left for work in Wheeling, Illinois at around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. He was last seen traveling east on I-94 at Jefferson County Road at around 8 a.m.
Harkavy is described as a male, white, with a height of 5'8" and a weight of 148 pounds. He has hazel eyes, black balding hair and gray stubble. He also wears a hearing aid in his right ear.
Missing vehicle description
What we know:
Harkavy was last seen driving a 2017 purple Nissan Versa with license plate FY68874.
Missing Nissan Versa
Palatine police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000.
The Source: Information is from the Palatine Police Department.