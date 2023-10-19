Showcase Dance Studio; 'The Nutcracker' performance Nov. 18

article

Showcase Dance Studio announce Thursday, Oct. 19 that its annual performance of the "The Nutcracker" is scheduled to take place on Nov. 18.

The performance will take place at the Cudahy High School Auditorium at 11 a.m.



"Every year, we look forward to bringing the magic of 'The Nutcracker' to our community. The dedication, passion, and talent of our dancers bring this timeless tale to life, and we're excited to present a production that's sure to captivate and inspire," said Allison Stray, Owner of SDS.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, as past performances have witnessed packed auditoriums with many shows selling out.



Showcase Dance Studio has been a part of the Cudahy community for the past 17 years.









