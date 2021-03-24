Show your COVID-19 vaccination card, get deals at local businesses

article

When you get the COVID-19 vaccine, officials say you are helping to put an end to the pandemic that has lasted more than a year. But it is also an opportunity for you to cash in on a deal or discount!

Several businesses in southeast Wisconsin are offering deals or discounts to persons who show they have been fully vaccinated. Their Facebook posts are listed below:

Black Husky Brewing: Show your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and get one (1) free beer courtesy of Black Husky.

Up-Down Milwaukee: Offering 20 free tokens for people coming in after their final dose. If you have already received your final dose, come in now through April 12 to collect your tokens. If you are waiting to receive your vaccine, the offer is available all summer long. Show your card up to 21 days after your final dose to collect your tokens.

Shawarma House: Offering 15% off to vaccinated customers. Just show your COVID-19 vaccination record card.