Shots fired at Whitefish Bay apartment building; man arrested

Whitefish Bay police arrested a man after witnessing him fire a shot at an apartment building on W. Chateau Place – just east of Lydell Avenue on Tuesday night, May 10.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday – after multiple 911 calls were received.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, he spotted a man fire a round towards an apartment building. The man was taken into custody without incident.

Officials say multiple shell casings were located on scene. Also, a round had struck a gas meter. Nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution until deemed safe by the fire department.

No one was hurt as a result of this incident.

Charges of recklessly endangering safety-firing into a building are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.