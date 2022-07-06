Shots fired on I-43 NB at Chase Avenue, all lanes reopen
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office temporarily shut down northbound I-43 near Chase Avenue Wednesday morning, July 6 due to a shots fired investigation. All lanes reopened around 7 a.m.
Officials say someone shot and struck another vehicle on the freeway. It was a single shot from the rear. No one was injured and the investigation in ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
