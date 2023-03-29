Shots fired at Milwaukee home, Gierbolini pleads not guilty

article

A Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home pleaded not guilty Wednesday, March 29 to five felony charges. He was bound over for trial.

If convicted on all counts, 46-year-old Harold Gierbolini faces more than four decades in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer heard from an off-duty Wauwatosa police officer who said he had seen a man who discharged seven to eight shots in the area "get into a red Kia Sorento and drive away." The off-duty officer was able to provide a partial license plate number – the first three digits.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The officer arrived at the home near 17th and Capitol on Jan. 16. A woman said she was at home with her child and two grandchildren, per the complaint, and the children were in the upper level of the home when she heard the gunshots.

The officer found seven bullet casings and spotted seven bullet strikes to the outside of the home, the complaint states. The officer also noted that "all seven strikes penetrated the exterior walls into the home: six into a bedroom and one into the living room."

Doorbell camera shows man fire shots at Milwaukee home

Doorbell camera footage showed the shooter approached the front door. He rang the doorbell several times but walked away after no one answered the door. The complaint said, "as the shooter is walking away from the home, he stops, turns and fires eight shots at the residence before walking back to the red SUV."

During an in-custody interview, Gierbolini "admitted that he is the person firing the shots on the doorbell surveillance video."