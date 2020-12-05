Shots fired call leads to pursuit, crash near 22nd and Lisbon

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Saturday around 5:15 a.m. near 41st and Locust.

Upon arrival, MPD officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspects that was provided by the caller.

The vehicle was driving recklessly and officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a light pole near 22nd and Lisbon.

The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. No arrests were made.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

