Shots fired at Mount Pleasant Burger King

Published 
Updated 7:17PM
Crime and Public Safety
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police were called to Burger King on State Highway 20/Washington Avenue Tuesday, Jan. 4 for a shots fired report. According to police, it was reported that a male pointed a gun at a Burger King employee in the drive-thru, fired shots in the parking lot and fled the scene.

An investigation revealed the male shot an employee's vehicle during a dispute over food service around 4 p.m.

No one was injured.

Police said the incident appears isolated with "no greater threat to the general public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

