Man allegedly shot crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells

Wisconsin Dells police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a crossbow at an officer as they tried to resolve a stand-off.

WMTV-TV reported that the man barricaded himself in a bedroom with a woman around midnight Wednesday and threatened to shoot the woman.

Police said they tried to negotiate with him for hours but discussions broke down around 5:30 a.m. and SWAT teams entered the home to rescue the woman. The man fired the crossbow at one of the team members, according to police.

The teams subdued him using non-lethal measures and brought the woman out safely.