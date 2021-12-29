Expand / Collapse search

Man allegedly shot crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
Associated Press
article

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - Wisconsin Dells police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a crossbow at an officer as they tried to resolve a stand-off.

WMTV-TV reported that the man barricaded himself in a bedroom with a woman around midnight Wednesday and threatened to shoot the woman.

Police said they tried to negotiate with him for hours but discussions broke down around 5:30 a.m. and SWAT teams entered the home to rescue the woman. The man fired the crossbow at one of the team members, according to police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The teams subdued him using non-lethal measures and brought the woman out safely.

Wisconsin man accused of stabbing woman at Lake Delton hotel
article

Wisconsin man accused of stabbing woman at Lake Delton hotel

Prosecutors in Sauk County have charged a man in connection with a stabbing at a Lake Delton hotel.

Record Milwaukee County homicides in 2021

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has investigated 220 homicides to date in 2021 – the highest number for any year on record.