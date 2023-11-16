Shorewood woman convicted in spitting case has battery charge dropped

article

The Shorewood woman convicted of spitting in a teenager's face during 2020 protests had a felony charge dismissed Thursday, Nov. 16.

Stephanie Rapkin was sentenced in May for misdemeanor disorderly conduct after a jury found her guilty for the spitting incident. Court records indicate she was also charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer stemming from an arrest connected to that case; that charge was dismissed Thursday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The initial incident took place on Oakland Avenue in Shorewood in June 2020 amid protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Rapkin said she turned onto the street, could not turn around, and left her car. Rapkin said she was scared, but walked toward the front of the marchers while being filmed and followed.

At the head of the group was then-17-year-old Eric Lucas. Rapkin did not deny spitting, but said on the stand during her trial that she did not spit on Lucas, but at the ground.

Later, police went to Rapkin's home in regard to a second incident involving Rapkin and protesters. Police said she resisted officers' attempts to place her in handcuffs – kneeing an officer in the groin. She was eventually taken into custody.