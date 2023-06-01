Squad crashes into Shorewood home after pursuit

article

A Milwaukee County sheriff's squad crashed into a Shorewood home Thursday night, June 1 after colliding with another squad car at the end of a pursuit.

According to the sheriff's office, a detective spotted a suspect in a vehicle-related crime investigation near Lake Drive and Jarvis Street. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver took off – sparking a chase.

As the pursuit was terminated, the sheriff's office said two of its vehicles collided – one of which crashed into a home near Lake and Jarvis.

The fleeing vehicle continues to be sought. No injuries were reported.