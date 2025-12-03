Shorewood beach municipal trespassing case; judge needs more time

The Brief A judge says she needs more time to decide who is right in a public versus private land case in Shorewood. Police cited a man in August after they say he ignored "no trespassing" signs while walking just north of Awater Park. The judge says she hopes to have a written decision before the end of the year.



In a public versus private land case in Shorewood, a judge says she needs more time to decide who is in the right.

The backstory:

Police cited Paul Floresheim in August after they say he ignored "no trespassing" signs while walking on a stretch of shoreline just north of Awater Park.

In September, he pleaded not guilty, forcing the case to head to trial because he contends he was on public land.

The village argues a 1923 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision gives the property owner the exclusive right to the beach.

But Florsheim insists where he was walking doesn't constitute trespassing.

What they're saying:

"I ignored the sign, because I tried to explain to him that this part of the beach is private and yours, and that part of the beach is public and open to everyone, and I'm going take a walk," said Florsheim.

The judge says she hopes to have a written decision before the end of the year.