Shop local at the Blackout Vendor Market at Sherman Phoenix

It's back, bigger and better! The 2024 Blackout Vendor Market season kicks of Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a .m. to 4 p.m. at Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee.

Shop local and with some of the most in-demand brands with small business vendors and makers alongside marketplace businesses.

DJ Lolo will also be keeping the vibe alive!

Stacia Thomas, CEO and President of Sherman Phoenix joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more.