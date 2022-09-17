Shorewood Metro Market shooting; suspect arrested after police chase
article
MILWAUKEE - The Shorewood Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened at Metro Market on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Police were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. Two males allegedly got into a fight, during which one of them shot the other in the arm.
The suspected shooter was later arrested after a police chase. It ended with a crash near Bremen and North in Milwaukee – nearly three miles from the grocery store.
Police scene near Bremen and North, Milwaukee
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said there is no longer a threat to the public.
Anyone with information on is asked to call Shorewood police at 414-847-2610.