Shorewood Metro Market shooting; suspect arrested after police chase

The Shorewood Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened at Metro Market on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Police were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. Two males allegedly got into a fight, during which one of them shot the other in the arm.

The suspected shooter was later arrested after a police chase. It ended with a crash near Bremen and North in Milwaukee – nearly three miles from the grocery store.

Police scene near Bremen and North, Milwaukee

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said there is no longer a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on is asked to call Shorewood police at 414-847-2610.