Fatal Water Street shooting; unknown suspects sought

One man is dead following a shooting near Milwaukee's Water Street bar district around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, June 12. It happened at the intersection of Water and Knapp, police say.

The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android