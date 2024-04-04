Shooting on Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 wounded, 1 in custody

One person is in custody following a shooting early Thursday morning, April 4 in Milwaukee.

It happened around 1:42 a.m. at Casablanca restaurant on Milwaukee's Brady Street.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The police have a 29-year-old subject detained.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.