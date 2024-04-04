Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded, 1 in custody

article

Two Milwaukee shootings left two people wounded on Thursday, April 4.

Both victims are expected to survive, police said. One person was taken into custody.

A 38-year-old was shot around 1:40 a.m. and taken to a hospital. The victim is expected to survive, police said, and a 29-year-old was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the district attorney's office.

29th and Teutonia

A bullet went through a home and struck a 40-year-old victim who was inside, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Police are still investigating Thursday's shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.