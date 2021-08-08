Shooting at Kalahari Resort, 1 hurt

One person was shot in the parking lot of Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells Sunday morning, Aug. 8.

Lake Delton police told WMTV officers responded around 12:30 a.m. following a reported gunshot victim.

According to police, it's been said the incident began as a domestic disturbance.

The victim was taken to the hospital from the scene with injuries that were not life-threatening.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police said there is no danger to the public.