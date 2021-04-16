‘Shocking, reckless and utterly thoughtless’: Driver with child in car collides with truck during police chase

A driver who crashed into a truck during a police chase last November will spend the next 14 months in prison and won’t be allowed to drive for the next four years and seven months.

Jake Ilsley, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance. Because a woman and a 10-year-old were passengers, he also pleaded guilty to exposing a child to unnecessary suffering/injury.

Jake Ilsley, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to dangerous driving, exposing a child to unnecessary suffering/injury, failing to stop and driving without insurance. (Source: Warwickshire Police Department)

"Ilsley’s shocking, reckless and utterly thoughtless actions endangered the lives of himself, his passengers and members of the public," said Officer Jack Maguire, who pursued Ilsley that day.

Maguire told the court he tried to pull over the Audi A3 Ilsley was driving. But when Ilsley saw the marked patrol car, he sped away at 80 mph.

A camera captured the end of the chase when the Audi violently smashed the rear wheel of a passing truck, narrowly T-boning it.

Advertisement

A camera captured the end of the chase when the Audi violently smashed the rear wheel of a passing truck, narrowly t-boning it. (Source: Warwickshire Police Department via Storyful)

When the Audi finished spinning, a patrol car pulled up next to it, ending the chase. Police said the woman and child had only minor injuries.

"It is a miracle that nobody was seriously hurt," Maguire said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.

