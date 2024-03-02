Sherman Park Grocery offers community relief through partnership

article

A Milwaukee grocery store hopes to offer the community a little relief as prices and limited options take a toll on shoppers.

The owner of Sherman Park Grocery said collaborations like Saturday's with Americans for Prosperity can help change things.

"We're literally transforming the Sherman Park community one day at a time," said Moe Wince.

The sound of a rolling shopping cart, and the sight of satisfied shoppers put a smile on Wince's face. He owns the grocery store near Sherman and Fond du Lac, which he said is located in one of the city's food deserts – an issue he has known all too well since childhood.

"We ourselves were faced with food insecurity and housing insecurity, so this is my assignment as a family," he said.

Last year, the store won $25,000 in Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s Accelerate Grants through Wisconsin's Spring Bank. The money is going to equipment, inventory and partnerships like Saturday's with Americans for Prosperity.

"Me choosing this grocery store was important, because Moe is one of the only grocery stores in this area," said Jamiroquan Kittler, supervisor of grassroots operations with Americans for Prosperity.

Kittler said, through the "Prosperity is Possible" campaign, they were able to give out $60 gift cards to the first 100 customers in addition to information about the state of the economy.

"Right now, the people are paying astronomical prices at a lot of the chain areas and the chain stores," he said. "It’s good to have local businesses like this one."

"I feel fantabulous. Money saved is money earned," said shopper Janice Austin.

Along with affordable food, Wince said they're also trying to provide healthy options.

"Food is justice, and today we’re providing that justice through fresh fruits and vegetables," he said.

In Wince's opinion, justice is sweet. He said the collaboration showed the community investment in areas that desperately need it, and he hopes to make the giveaway an annual event.