Sherman Park car break-ins; Milwaukee police seek vandals

Milwaukee police are investigating a string of car break-ins in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood.

Neighbors living near 44th and Fiebrantz walked outside on Tuesday morning, March 1 and found smashed out windows and glass covering the concrete. 

One woman told FOX6 News three of her cars were vandalized. That is causing not only a headache but a financial setback for her and her family. 

Police responded and neighbors have filed police reports. They are hoping Milwaukee police can find the people who committed these acts. 

Neighbors say homes in the area have surveillance cameras. Now, they are working with police to find images that will lead detectives to whoever is responsible.

